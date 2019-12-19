Samsung Galaxy Fold komt naar Nederland

Samsung introduceert de Galaxy Fold in Nederland. Daarmee ontvouwt Samsung ook in Nederland de toekomst van smartphones met een compleet nieuwe categorie. Met zijn opvouwbare 7,3 inch Infinity Flex Display levert de Galaxy Fold ongekende ervaringen. Is het toestel dichtgeklapt, dan heb je ook via het coverdisplay direct toegang tot je belangrijkste functies. Klap je de smartphone open, dan multitask je supersimpel door meerdere apps tegelijkertijd. Ook kun je video’s kijken, games spelen, en nog veel meer. Voorlopers in Nederland kunnen de Galaxy Fold vanaf 20 december bestellen en krijgen het toestel op 10 januari 2020 thuis afgeleverd. Vanaf dat moment is de Galaxy Fold verkrijgbaar in Nederland.

In de afgelopen maanden heeft Samsung de Galaxy Fold verfijnd om te garanderen dat deze de best mogelijke ervaringen levert. Daarbij zijn niet alleen het ontwerp en de materialen van de Galaxy Fold verbeterd, ook is de tijd genomen om de klantervaring opnieuw te ontdekken.

“Met de Galaxy Fold verleggen we de grenzen van het traditionele smartphonedesign, waardoor we een compleet nieuwe gebruikservaring creëren,” zegt Gerben van Walt Meijer, Marketing Manager Mobile van Samsung Nederland. “De baanbrekende mobiele technologie geeft mensen de kans zelf nieuwe grenzen op te zoeken. De Galaxy Fold biedt het grootste smartphonescherm ooit zonder ook maar enige concessie te doen aan draagbaarheid.”

Nooit vertoonde gebruikerservaring

De Galaxy Fold combineert de populairste smartphone- en tabletfeatures. Zo ontstaat een nieuw soort device. Het resultaat is een ongekende gebruikerservaring, waarbij het unieke opvouwbare concept, de veelzijdige camera en de premium prestaties elkaar versterken. Het toestel heeft twee schermen: een coverscherm en het 7,3 inch Infinity Flex Display dat zich opent wanneer je de Galaxy Fold uitvouwt.

De Galaxy Fold verandert de manier waarop we omgaan met mobiele content, zowel op het gebied van vastleggen, delen als bewerken. Ook als het toestel gesloten is kun je snel een video maken, waarna je de Fold opent om het resultaat op het grote scherm te bekijken. Dankzij App Continuity gaat de video naadloos over van het coverdisplay naar het hoofdscherm. Verder open je met Multi-Active Window meerdere apps tegelijkertijd om zo effectief te multitasken. Content bewerken, door je foto’s browsen en e-mails lezen, je doet het allemaal tegelijkertijd op de Galaxy Fold.[1]

Elke Galaxy Fold geeft exclusief toegang tot gespecialiseerde customer care services – zoals een 24/7 support hub online of via de telefoon waarbij je een-op-een contact hebt met experts van Samsung. Met aanvullende programma’s, zoals gratis Samsung Care+, die jouw toestel een jaar lang beschermt tegen schade, en de Samsung Ophaalservice Express[2], blijft de Galaxy Fold-ervaring net zo buitengewoon als het toestel zelf.

De Samsung Galaxy Fold is in de kleur Cosmos Black vanaf 20 december te bestellen voor een verkoopadviesprijs van € 2.020,- bij de Samsung Experience Store, Samsung e-store, KPN en T-Mobile. Je ontvangt bij aankoop van een Galaxy Fold gratis Galaxy Buds ter waarde van € 149,- en een Aramid Fiber Slim Cover. Voorlopers krijgen het toestel op 10 januari 2020 thuis afgeleverd. Vanaf dat moment is de Galaxy Fold ook verkrijgbaar in Nederland.

Galaxy Fold productspecificaties

Display

Main Display*

– 7.3” QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (4.2:3) Infinity Flex Display, 2152*1536, 362ppi

Cover Display**

– 4.6” HD+ Super AMOLED Display (21:9), 1680*720, 399ppi

*Main display: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners and the upper cutout. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the upper cutout.

**Cover display: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

Dimension & Weight

Folded: 62.8 x 160.9 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm

Unfolded: 117.9 x 160.9 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm

Weight: 276g

Camera

Cover Camera

10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚

Front Dual Camera

10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚

8MP RGB Depth Camera: F1.9, Pixel Size: 1.12μm, FOV: 85˚

Rear Triple Camera

16MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2 ,Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV : 123˚

12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.5/F2.4, Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 77˚

12MP Telephoto Camera: PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 45˚

Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF

AP

7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (2.84㎓ + 2.41㎓ + 1.78㎓)

Memory

12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS3.0)

*Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software

Battery

LTE model: 4380mAh (typical) dual battery*

‘*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4275mAh for LTE model. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

Charging

Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless*

Wireless PowerShare**

*Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

**Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Note10, Note10+, S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.

OS

Android 9 (Pie)

Network

LTE model: Enhanced 2X2 MIMO, 6CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18

– Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload

*May differ by market, mobile operator and service providers.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE80 MIMO, 1024QAM

Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries.

SIM Card

LTE model: one eSIM* and one Nano SIM

*Availability may vary depending on country and carrier.

*eSIM alleen mogelijk in combinatie met T-Mobile

Payment(Samsung Pay)

Credit & debit cards: supports MST and/or NFC

Membership cards, Gift cards, Transit cards, Reward point service

*Available in select countries. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on country, carrier, and service providers.

Sensors

Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor

Authentication

Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition

*Galaxy Fold has a Capacitive Fingerprint sensor on the side.

Audio

Stereo speakers and bundled Galaxy Buds

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support*, PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128

Audio playback format : MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF

*DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format.

Video

Video playback format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

TV connection: Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) / Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps)

Security

Knox protection: real-time monitoring and protection.

Virus, malware prevention. (Powered by McAfee)

Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to keep content such as apps, photos and videos, secured by fingerprint scanning.

*Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on country.

In the Box

Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Buds, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, USB Connector (OTG), Quick Start Guide, Aramid Fiber Cover

*Components may not be available depending on the model you purchase or the country or region you live in. Excluding cover, black components only available with black devices and all other device colors will receive white components in box.

*Alle hierbij weergegeven specificaties en beschrijvingen kunnen verschillen van de werkelijke specificaties en beschrijvingen van het product. Samsung behoudt zich het recht voor om zonder voorafgaande kennisgeving deze pagina en de inhoud ervan aan te passen, inclusief maar niet beperkt tot de functionaliteit, functies, specificaties, GUI, afbeeldingen, video’s, voordelen, ontwerp, prijzen, componenten, prestaties, beschikbaarheid, mogelijkheden en andere productinformatie.