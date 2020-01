Samsung introduceert Galaxy S10 Lite en Note10 Lite

Display 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080 (394ppi) 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080 (394ppi)

* Super AMOLED Plus display creates ergonomic design with thin and light display panel by adopting flexible OLED technology”* Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

Camera Rear: Triple Camera– Macro: 5MP F2.4 – Wide-angle: 48MP Super Steady OIS AF F2.0 – Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 Front: 32MP F2.2 Rear: Triple Camera– Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 – Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF F1.7 OIS – Telephoto: 12MP AF F2.4 OIS Front: 32MP F2.2

Body 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm, 186g 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm, 199g

AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz)

Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

* May differ by model, color, market and mobile operator.* User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.

Battery[2] 4,500mAh (typical) 4,500mAh(typical)

* Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.